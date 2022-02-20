Obiano confirms wife’s 2023 senatorial bid

The Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, said on Saturday his wife, Ebelechukwu, would vie for the Anambra North Senatorial seat in the 2023 general elections.

Obiano, who disclosed this to journalists Aguleri, Anambra East local government area, however, said he would not contest for any political office next year.

The governor had earlier taken journalists round the International Conference Center and the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport in Awka.

READ ALSO: Anambra APC slams Obiano for sacking aides over alleged support for Soludo

He said: “I’m going to rest after my tenure in Anambra State. I do not need to be told that I did well for Anambra people, because I know I did well too. Sometimes, I’m impolite about this, because I know that I spent many sleepless nights to ensure that I did the many projects I did for Anambra people.

“My wife is the one who will be going for the Senate. She wants to run for Senate to represent the Anambra North people. She is from Oyi Local Government Area, which is in Anambra North.”

Obiano will complete his tenure as Anambra governor next month.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now