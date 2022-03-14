News
Obiano dissolves cabinet ahead of handover to Soludo in Anambra
The outgoing Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, on Monday dissolved the state executive council.
Obiano will hand over to the state governor-elect, Prof. Charles Soludo, on March 17 after completing his eight-year rule as governor of the state.
The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, who announced this in a circular in Awka, said all the affected persons would cease to be members of the state executive council from March 16.
Those affected were political appointees, Secretary to the State Government, Chief of Staff to the governor, Principal Secretary, Chief Press Secretary and commissioners.
READ ALSO: Obiano confirms wife’s 2023 senatorial bid
Others are Special Advisers, Chairmen and members of non-statutory boards/agencies/committees, Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants and Executive Assistants.
Chukwulobelu said “This is to notify all political appointees that the life of the present administration will end on March 16.
“Consequently, all appointees are informed that their appointments will terminate on the above stated date.
“You are therefore advised to handover all government properties in your possession to the most senior civil servant in your office, and the officer should acknowledge the receipt as appropriate.”
The SSG said the fate of those in tenured appointments such as Managing Directors/CEO, Executive Secretaries and Provosts were not affected by the circular and would be determined by the next government.
“While thanking you for your services, we wish you best of luck in your future endeavours,” he added.
