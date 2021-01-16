Obiano imposes curfew on Anambra communities over violence

The Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, has imposed a three-day curfew on Umeri, Umuoba Anam and Aguleri communities in Anambra East local government area of the state after two people were killed in violence on Saturday.

The governor, who announced the development in a statement in Awka, said the curfew would run from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m., effective from Saturday.

An unspecified number of people were also injured in the clash caused by a disagreement over a piece of land belonging to one of the communities.

Four vehicles were burnt, and several buildings torched during the clash.

A resident, who spoke to journalists under the condition of anonymity, said the age-long war between Aguleri and Umueri was ignited by a land dispute.

The spokesman of the Anambra State police command, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident.

He, however, claimed that nobody was killed in the clash.

Haruna said: “On Saturday at about 7:15 a.m., there was a report of crisis between Umueri and Aguleri communities in Anambra East LGA of Anambra State over a disputed area of land in which both communities were laying claim of ownership.

“Following the distress call, the command quickly dispatched joint police teams comprising PMF/RRS and other conventional units in collaboration with other security agencies led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, Salman Dogo, to the scene. The situation was brought under control while joint patrol is still ongoing to restore normalcy in the affected areas.”

