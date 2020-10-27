Obiano lifts curfew, orders schools to reopen in Anambra

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, on Tuesday lifted the curfew imposed on the state.

The Head of Service, Harry Udu, who announced the lifting of the curfew in a memo, said the governor also directed schools and civil servants in the state to resume on Wednesday.

Obiano had on Friday imposed a 24-hour curfew on the state following a threat of an attack on the state by hoodlums masquerading as #ENDSARS protesters.

He later relaxed the curfew from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

The memo read: “All Hon Commissioners, Heads of MDAS, Perm. Secs and HODS: Please take notice that His Excellency, Chief Willie Obiano, Governor of Anambra State has lifted the curfew imposed in the state.

“Consequently he has directed that normal work and education activities should resume with effect from tomorrow, October 28.

“All should please take note and comply accordingly.”

