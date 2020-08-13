Obiano suspends 12 traditional rulers over Abuja visit as row with Authur Eze deepens

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has suspended twelve traditional rulers for leaving the state without authorisation for a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari in the company of oil magnate, Arthur Eze.

The traditional rulers were suspended via a circular dated 11 August, 2020, citing the non-approval of their trip outside the state by state government.

Obiano and Eze have been at loggerheads over the zoning of the governorship ticket of the state to Anambra South.

The governor also accused the traditional rulers of being lured to Abuja by the billionaire on a chest-thumping mission to demonstrate his ambition to turn Anambra State into his private fiefdom.

It would be recalled that Obiano had last month suspended the traditional ruler of Ukwulu kingdom, Igwe Peter Uyanwa for supporting Arthur Eze in rejection of zoning the state governorship ticket to Anambra South and in commending the president for massive infrastructural development in the state and South East geopolitical zone.

In a circular titled “Suspension of Twelve (12) Traditional Rulers in Anambra State,” the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Mr. Greg Obi said the suspension of 12 traditional rulers followed the monarchs travelling outside the state without approval from state government.

According to Obi, the suspension took immediate effect from Tuesday and would be reviewed after one year.

Obiano also warned the suspended traditional rulers not to parade themselves as traditional rulers anywhere and to stop discharging their functions as traditional rulers in their various communities or anywhere within the state and beyond with immediate effect.

The circular also revoked their memberships of Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council and cancelled any appointment they may be holding in government committees until the suspension is lifted.

The circular also stated that the suspension may be lifted at the end of one year, renewed or upgraded in the intervening period depending on government’s review of the conduct of the royal fathers, adding that their suspension followed the recommendation of Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council after a meeting held in Awka, the state capital on Tuesday.

The circular stated that Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council being headed by the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe had condemned the ill-fated trip of the traditional rulers.

The circular reads in part: “In leaving their respective domains without notifying either the state or their respective local governments, the traditional rulers had violated the code of conduct prescribed for their office.

“It would be recalled that the Traditional Ruler of Ukwulu, Igwe Peter Uyanwa had similarly been suspended for a similar misconduct in the previous week.”

The affected traditional rulers are Igwe Alex Edozieuno of Mkpunando, Igwe Mark Anthony Okonkwo of Alor, Igwe Chukuwma Bob Vincent Orji of Ezinifite, Igwe Engr G.B.C Mbakwe of Abacha, Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo of Nawfia, and Igwe Nkeli Nelly of Igbariam

Others include,Igwe Anthony Onyekwere of Owelle, Igwe A. N Onwuneme of Ikenga, Igwe Simon Ikechukwu Chidubem of Umumbo, Igwe S. O Uche of Ezira, Igwe Dr Emeka Ilouno of Ifitedunu and Igwe Peter Ikegbunem Udoji of Eziagulu Otu.

