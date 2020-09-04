Obiano warns residents of flood-prone areas

Following warnings by the Nigerian Hydrological Services (NHS) ahead of impending flood, the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has directed residents to vacate flood-prone areas as a matter of urgency.

The governor noted that NHS had warned that states and communities on the banks of the River Niger and River Benue would be affected by heavy downpour expected this month.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C-Don Adinuba, on Thursday, mentioned the affected local government areas to include “Anambra West, Anambra East, Onitsha South, Onitsha North, Ogbaru, Ihiala, Ayamelum and Awka North.

“The Anambra State Government is providing holding centres where the affected people will stay until the floods recede.

“These centres will be provided with clean water, mattresses, bed sheets, blankets, mosquito nets, buckets and all necessary sanitary facilities.

“Security agents drawn from the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Anambra State Vigilante Group will ensure excellent security.”

