Obiano’s wife wins APGA senatorial primary in Anambra

Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano, wife former Anambra State governor, Willy Obiano, on Sunday won the primary election in Anambra North senatorial district.

Obiano defeated the ex-governor’s Chief of Staff, Mr. Primus Odili in a keenly contested election held in the area.

The Returning Officer, Ikenna Osuji, who announced the election results, said the ex-Anambra first lady scored 152 votes to defeat Odili who polled 120 votes.

Two other aspirants, Sam Onwuteaka and Tony Nnacheta garnered two votes each.

Osuji described the election as peaceful, adding that delegates and aspirants conducted themselves in an orderly manner.

