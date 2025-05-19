Obidient Movement dismisses claims of Peter Obi accepting 2027 VP slot offer

The Obidient Movement has firmly denied media reports suggesting that its principal, Peter Obi, has agreed to a political arrangement to serve as a running mate to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the 2027 presidential election.

In a statement released in Abuja on Monday, the Director of Strategic Communications for the movement, Nana Kazaure, said the rebuttal became necessary due to the widespread attention and public concern generated by the claims.

Kazaure stated, “The Obidient Movement has been inundated with calls from our members within and outside the country, including other members of the public, regarding a media publication claiming that our principal, Peter Obi, has been offered the running mate position to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the new coalition being formed ahead of 2027.”

While acknowledging that the report appeared to be a fabrication, she warned that ignoring it could allow misinformation to spread unchecked.

“Even as we know that the publication is imaginary to the author, we are tempted not to ignore it because of the possible far-reaching misconception it will have in the public space,” Kazaure said.

She clarified that while dialogue with political stakeholders is ongoing, no such agreement has been made.

“While frank and cordial engagements with our partners and stakeholders towards a coalition continue amicably, the Obidient Movement would like to state emphatically that there is no truth or basis to the reports whatsoever,” she affirmed.

Kazaure emphasized that Peter Obi’s primary motivation remains rooted in addressing national issues, not political positioning.

“Without any risk of contradiction, we would like to reiterate that Mr Obi has maintained that his objective and his involvement in a coalition, is to provide a united front against and to tackle issues of bad governance, corruption, hunger, poverty, poor healthcare, out of school children and the myriad of other problems daily afflicting the people of Nigeria,” she explained.

She further stressed the movement’s commitment to people-focused politics rather than political ambition.

“We want politics that is progressive, standing firmly with the people and serving the great people of Nigeria and not politics just for the sake of grabbing power,” Kazaure noted.

Kazaure also reiterated that Peter Obi remains a member of the Labour Party, and any change in affiliation would be communicated directly by him.

“At this point in time, Mr Peter Obi remains in the Labour party, and if ever this changes, he will make that announcement himself,” she said.

Concluding, she urged the media and the public to avoid sensationalism and instead focus on efforts that contribute to national development.

“The Obidient Movement would like to advise against sensationalism and speculation on these matters. At this difficult time, all Nigerians and the Media, inclusive, should emphasise and contribute to building a better country,” Kazaure said.

