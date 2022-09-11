OBIdients are purposeless, will crack up after 2023 —Fani-Kayode

A former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has described supporters of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as a loose camp devoid of purpose.

Fani-Kayode, in a long article titled “The OBIdients, the Jagaban and the Icarus Syndrome” on Sunday, noted that OBIdients were obsessed with a fruitless agenda.

He further said that the former Anambra State Governor was incapable of leading his supporters to success given what he said was his inadequate political experience.

The APC chieftain, who slammed those comparing Peter Obi with the standard bearer of the ruling party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noted that it would take a good fight for OBIdients to break the old political order in the country.

Fani-Kayode thus dismissed the chances of the Labour Party in the coming elections, adding that members would either freak out or crack after 2023.

Read also:PDP a cancer seeking to afflict Nigeria — Fani-Kayode

He wrote: “If the truth be told, as at today, they are more like a loose canon than a guided missile. Anger alone cannot fuel a revolution: there must be purpose.

“And that clear purpose is something that they seem to lack and which their leader, other than just wanting to be President of a so-called New Nigeria, clearly is incapable of providing.

“What worries me the most for them is, given their high expectations, the rude shock and sense of despair that will engulf them and the suffering and mental trauma they will experience after they receive a crushing defeat in next years presidential election.

“And receive it they will. I doubt that they will win one Senatorial district or one seat in the House of Representatives let alone a Governorship election or the Presidential election.

“It is after they have tasted and suffered that defeat that their resolve will be truly tested.

“It is at that time that we shall find out whether they are the men and women they claim to be or that they are mere children, venting on social media and expressing their frustrations at any and every public event.

“The old political order will not allow this to happen without a good fight. And even if it were to ever happen it would take a good number of years and much struggle.

“After 2023 comes the real test for them. After they suffer their first defeat next year they will either loose their nerve, freak out, crack up, break ranks, fall into disssaray, whine like neophytes, sulk to heaven and back, suck their little thumbs and insult the entire world on social media.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now