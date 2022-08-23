Connect with us

‘OBIdients’ bash Ben Bruce over tweet on Obi’s comment at NBA conference

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Supporters of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Tuesday descended on the former lawmaker, Ben Murray-Bruce, over his tweet on a comment made by the presidential candidate at the 62nd colloquium of the Nigerian Bar Association held in Lagos on Monday.

The former Anambra State governor, who spoke at the event as a guest speaker, had harped on the urgency of focused leadership as solution to Nigeria’s crises.

According to him, the country was drifting very hard and must be reworked in the interest of Nigerians.

“Nigeria has all qualities of a failed state. Insecurity has tore us apart. And we want to transit as a country, we need visionary, articulated and competent leadership”, Obi said.

'Face terrorists taking over your state', Aisha Yesufu tackles El-Rufai for mocking 'OBIdients'

However, Bruce who tweeted via his Twitter handle over the statement, claimed Peter Obi endorsed his Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar by using the word ‘articulated’.

This interpretation had generated backlash from Obi’s supporters nicknamed OBIdients, many of whom felt the former lawmaker went over board.

Take a look at some.

Opinions

