‘OBIdients’ bash Ben Bruce over tweet on Obi’s comment at NBA conference

Supporters of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Tuesday descended on the former lawmaker, Ben Murray-Bruce, over his tweet on a comment made by the presidential candidate at the 62nd colloquium of the Nigerian Bar Association held in Lagos on Monday.

The former Anambra State governor, who spoke at the event as a guest speaker, had harped on the urgency of focused leadership as solution to Nigeria’s crises.

According to him, the country was drifting very hard and must be reworked in the interest of Nigerians.

“Nigeria has all qualities of a failed state. Insecurity has tore us apart. And we want to transit as a country, we need visionary, articulated and competent leadership”, Obi said.

Read also:‘Face terrorists taking over your state’, Aisha Yesufu tackles El-Rufai for mocking ‘OBIdients’

However, Bruce who tweeted via his Twitter handle over the statement, claimed Peter Obi endorsed his Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar by using the word ‘articulated’.

This interpretation had generated backlash from Obi’s supporters nicknamed OBIdients, many of whom felt the former lawmaker went over board.

Take a look at some.

endorse how? he showed respect by greeting him as an elder brother or uncle. But Peter Obi was the best speaker at the Conference…he will be the next president of Nigeria by God's Grace — D PUMPING (@dannybobo2001) August 22, 2022

Are you okay Sir? — Winny (@cgese) August 22, 2022

You guys don't get the drift…if you want to get attention now, you must use the name OBI. — austinporcher (@Austinporcher1) August 22, 2022

When are you paying the staff of your company (silverbird and rythm) — Dr. Oromona Blessed (@OROMONABLESSED) August 22, 2022

Hahahaha. They are trying so hard to get him to identify with them. He's the new bride. We all love him (PO). Everyone knows he's the best we've got. People of good will are on Peter Obi's side. He is our next president by God's grace — Christopher Akamien (@chris4power1) August 22, 2022

He will vote for Peter Obi I assure that , he is tweeting as a PDP card carrying member but his vote is for PO — Obidaddy (@Obidaddy86) August 22, 2022

If I ever click on that link call me a fool

This is an obvious lie just to get views and be paid by YouTube 😭 — African Dreamer (@SirWhite2023) August 22, 2022

The man had been forgotten on this bird app hence he needed to tweet rubbish about PO to get attention! Well sir, congratulations you now bird app famous again. — King Kay (@Ovie_kay) August 22, 2022

This is disappointing, unless this account was hacked, the problem is that people don't get it yet, peter obi is not the opponent, it is Nigerians!!!, even if he doesn't want to run, we'll make him run!!! — Perm. Sec. Vawulence Dept. (@officiallysvk) August 22, 2022

Sir, you may be supporting Atiku based on your personal choice & conviction, that's absolutely fine. But to share a twisted video to push your course is a no-no. This is spreading falsehood. You are definitely better than this. — Chris Emoghene (@emochris12) August 22, 2022

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now