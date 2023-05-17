News
Obidients mob Labour Party factional chairman, Apapa, at presidential election tribunal
The factional National Chairman of the Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa was on Wednesday mobbed by youths sympathetic to the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi at the Presidential Election Petition Court, Abuja.
Security agents attached to the PEPC had to take Apapa into protective custody to save him from his assailants.
Apapa, who was in court to witness Wednesday’s proceedings, made an attempt to address newsmen after the Justice Haruna Tsammani-led five-member panel adjourned the petition till Friday for continuation of the pre-hearing session, when he was mobbed.
He had positioned himself before the waiting cameras, after Peter Obi’s lead counsel, Dr. Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), finished speaking to newsmen on what transpired during the court session.
Read also: VIDEO: Labour Party factional chairman, Apapa, Osuntokun in face off at Tribunal over seats
However, just as he was getting set for questions, a group of youths that identified themselves as “Obidients”, pushed him away from the cameras, insisting that he lacked the right to speak for the party.
In the ensuing commotion, Apapa was pushed back and forth by the aggrieved youths, with his ‘Agbada’ torn and his cap removed from his head.
It took the intervention of armed security operatives to pull the factional LP chairman, who appeared helpless, away from the mob and taken into protective custody by policemen attached to the court.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...