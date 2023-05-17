Obidients mob Labour Party factional chairman, Apapa, at presidential election tribunal

Security agents attached to the PEPC had to take Apapa into protective custody to save him from his assailants.

Apapa, who was in court to witness Wednesday’s proceedings, made an attempt to address newsmen after the Justice Haruna Tsammani-led five-member panel adjourned the petition till Friday for continuation of the pre-hearing session, when he was mobbed.

He had positioned himself before the waiting cameras, after Peter Obi’s lead counsel, Dr. Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), finished speaking to newsmen on what transpired during the court session.

Read also: VIDEO: Labour Party factional chairman, Apapa, Osuntokun in face off at Tribunal over seats

However, just as he was getting set for questions, a group of youths that identified themselves as “Obidients”, pushed him away from the cameras, insisting that he lacked the right to speak for the party.