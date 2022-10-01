Connect with us

OBIdients stage rallies in Lagos, Kaduna, others to mark Independence Day

Supporters of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Saturday held rallies in different states of the federation.

The rallies were coterminous with Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Day Anniversary being marked by Nigerians.

Obi’s supporters were seen in Lagos taking a walk from the Admiralty Junction moving through major roads in Lekki.

They waved flags, banners and other paraphernalia as they moved through different axes in the state.

The rally took place in the commercial nerve centre of the country despite a court ruling on Wednesday restraining supporters from Lekki Tollgate.

The court also directed the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, to ensure compliance with the order.

Similar momentum was gathered in states such as Kaduna, Benin City and others as OBIdients were in multiples declaring their support for the presidential bid of the former Anambra State Governor.

Peter Obi will be in the ring majorly with Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023 elections.

By Ambali Abdulkabeer…

Opinions

