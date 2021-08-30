Connect with us

Obiji clinches silver in powerlifting – Team Nigeria’s sixth medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Published

55 mins ago

on

Nigeria’s Loveline Obiji clinched a silver medal to add to the team’s medal haul at the ongoing Paralympics in Tokyo.

Obiji came second in the women’s +86g final, wrapping up Nigeria’s participation in powerlifting at the rescheduled Games.

Obiji’s achievement has now brought Nigeria’s haul to six medals all coming from powerlifting.

Obiji lifted 147kg to finish second behind China’s Xuemei Deng and lands Nigeria’s first silver medal at the games.

Read Also: Tokyo: Oluwafemiayo wins gold in powerlifting; breaks world, paralympic records

Earlier on Monday, Folashade Oluwafemiayo won gold in women’s -86kg breaking the world and Paralympic records.

Team Nigeria now occupy 22nd position in the medal table with three gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

China still top the medal standing with 54 gold, 35 silver and 30 bronze while Great Britain are second with 26 gold, 20 silver and 22 bronze.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics which started on August 24 and will end on September 5.

