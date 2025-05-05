Obi’s associate resigns from Labour Party over alleged betrayal, electoral fraud

Chief Oseloka Obaze, a longtime political associate of former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has resigned from the Labour Party over “anti-democratic actions” and a “betrayal of trust.”

Obaze, a seasoned diplomat and one-time United Nations official, made his decision public in a letter dated Sunday and addressed to the Labour Party Chairman in Ochuche Ward 406, Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.

In the strongly-worded letter, the former Secretary to the Anambra State Government denounced the party’s conduct during the April governorship primary election in Anambra, which he said was “fraught with outright irregularities. ”

“The processes, conduct, and outcome of the Labour Party governorship primaries held on April 5, 2025, in Awka were not in tandem with either the party’s constitution, its espoused core values, or the true tenets of democracy,” he wrote.

“By virtue of this letter, I hereby tender my resignation from the Labour Party.”

Obaze, who chaired the campaign organisation of aspirant John Nwosu, said the decision to resign was a deeply personal act of protest—one aimed at preserving his democratic convictions and political integrity.

His departure is being interpreted by political observers as a significant rupture within Peter Obi’s orbit of influence. Once a trusted confidant of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Obaze’s decision marks a public fallout that raises questions about Obi’s internal leadership and the party’s democratic credibility.

The resignation comes amid a wider crisis of confidence within the Labour Party. In recent weeks, a string of lawmakers, including members of the Enugu State House of Assembly, have exited the party, with insiders hinting that more defections are imminent.

