Obi’s dream of becoming President has died naturally, Keyamo reacts to leaked ‘Yes-Daddy’ audio

Spokesman for All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, has mocked the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, saying his ambition to become Nigeria’s president has just hit the rock.

A leaked phonecall between the former Anambra State Governor and Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Chirch has elicited barrage of criticism from Nigerians who slammed Obi for playing dangerous politics of religion in the country.

Keyamo, who reacted to Obi’s leaked phonecall with Oyedepo in a statement on Sunday, chided Christian leaders in the country for allegedly allowing themselves to be used in the name of politics.

Keyamo added that the leaked audio will serve as warning for ‘men of God’ in the country to stop using the pulpit for political reason.

He said: “Having confirmed the authenticity of what is now known as the Peter Obi ‘Yes-daddy’ audio, I think the real culprit here are the so-called ‘men of God’ who allowed themselves to be used by an unscrupulous politician to seek to inflame religious passions in our dear country in the name of politics.

“So, when they were telling their hapless adherents that they heard the voice of the Lord, it was actually Peter Obi’s telephone calls they heard and not God’s voice. This is deceitful, shameful and disgusting.

“Imagine a so-called ‘man of God’ comparing notes with a politician as to what he said or what he would say on the pulpit in order to get him votes.

“I hope this sufficiently embarrasses the ‘men of God’ in Nigeria to forthwith desist from using the pulpit for politics and the Church-goers to stop being teleguided by their self-serving ‘men of God’.

“As for Peter Obi who declared an election a ‘religious war’ in a multi-religious and multi-ethnic country like ours, the real God has just exposed him and his dream to be Nigeria’s President one day has just died a natural death. ‘Yes-daddy’ is now permanently etched in the consciousness of the nation and we will NEVER forget!”

