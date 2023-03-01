Obi’s running mate, Baba-Ahmed, claims Labour Party won Nigeria’s presidential election

The vice- presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed, on Wednesday alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) refused to upload the results of the presidential elections electronically because his party’s won the election.

Baba-Ahmed, who addressed journalists in Abuja, said INEC was compromised by failing to upload the result but went ahead to declare the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the Saturday poll.

“As far as we are concerned, we won this election. INEC refused to upload results. They refused to refer to the INEC result viewing portal just for them to defeat us, we are winners,” Baba-Ahmed said.

The vice-presidential candidate also dismissed rumours of planned protests across the country.

He added: “The only language we know is peace. If Nigerians are going to achieve peace through peaceful protests, so be it. We believe more and more in Nigeria and the Nigerian people.

“Here we are, less than eight months old, and we won the election in a country where there is an eight-year concurrent government.

“We implore you all to please remain peaceful and calm as our fight and determination for a new Nigeria is just beginning.”

