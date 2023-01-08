Obi’s running mate, Baba-Ahmed, decries attack on family

The Labour Party’s vice- presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, on Sunday, voiced his displeasure at the negative remarks made by political opponents about his late father and other members of the family.

Baba-Ahmed, who spoke at a town hall meeting organized by Channels Television in Abuja, said he had done a lot to challenge false narratives about him and the party’s standard bearer, Peter Obi.

“When I joined the ticket, I impeached certain lies against him and I saw they were heading towards that. Particularly, my good friend on the APC side, on the same level.

“When people think they have money, they have power, and the sitting authority is theirs, there’s no limit. Someone has to tap them on the shoulder. I did it and I pointed a finger. You do it again – do one, I’ll do three. You know I’m capable of doing it.

READ ALSO: Obi’s running mate, Datti, dissociates self from social media accounts

“They’ve stopped. However, me and my family have been paying a huge price for my attempts to rescue Nigeria. They sent all sorts of people after me.”

The LP vice-presidential candidate added that he would have been a lot happier if his critics had stopped at him alone.

“But the thing that I was able to sort [out] with the [opposing] presidential and vice- presidential candidate, I ended up suffering on a much lesser level.

“35 years ago, at least, our dad of blessed memory passed away. No one ever insulted him until I joined elections for presidency. This is not fair. It doesn’t happen anywhere in the world.

“You don’t insult people’s parents or their families. It’s a huge price for anyone to pay,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now