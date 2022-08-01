Obi’s running mate, Datti, dissociates self from social media accounts

Yusuf Datti, a vice-presidential candidate for the Labour Party (LP), has severed ties with several social media profiles that have been linked to him.

Due to the fact that he has not used social media in roughly ten years, Datti claimed that the accounts were fraudulent during a news conference on Monday in Abuja.

He said that in the past, alleged impostors opened several social media profiles in his name without his knowledge or consent, leading him to file complaints with the operators, which were never resolved.

“I hereby dissociate my humble self from the creation, ownership and operation of any such social media accounts.

“I equally declare that all exchanges and communications therefrom are without my knowledge or input in any way whatsoever.

“I humbly call on the general public on and offline to disregard any and all exchanges and communications from the fake social media accounts,” he said.

Datti also called on the social media platforms owners, creators and operators to realise the dangers their highly valued technologies portend to the society.

He urged them to rise to the challenge of preventing further creation and use of fake accounts on social media.

“I call on the discerning general public, particularly our dear Obidient and useful followers to exercise patience until the resolution of these complaints after which we genuinely communicate towards rescuing Nigeria,” he said.

