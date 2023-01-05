‘Obi’s supporters are de-marketing him’ —NEF spokesman, Baba-Ahmed

The National Director of Publicity of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has warned that antics of supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi might de-market him in the presidential election.

Baba-Ahmed whose brother, Yusuf Datti is Obi’s running mate for the election, warned Obi’s supporters to be mindful of the way they respond to negative comments about him as they could indirectly frustrate his chances even in the Southeast where he is the strongest candidate.

Baba-Ahmed issued the warning on Thursday while reacting to a Twitter user who wrote:

“If Obi gets involved in negotiating IPOB then people will still say he is their sponsor.

“We can’t take power from PDAPC by being passive or singing cumbaya, we need to be aggressive & I personally think we’ve not been as aggressive as we ought to considering what happened.”

While responding to the tweet in a series of tweets, Baba-Ahmed wrote:

“Supporters of Obi should help him lower level of violence in East. They are human beings doing this. They are de-marketing him, creating the impression that he has serious local opposition. They could frustrate election where he is strongest.

Read also:Baba-Ahmed, NEF spokesman, doubtful about relevance of redesigned Naira notes to Nigerians

“Now I am convinced YOU did not read the material. There were many reasons mentioned behind the violence in the SE. Obi will be the biggest beneficiary behind a more peaceful election.

“Parrallels btw SE & N do not make the problems easier. Are supporters waiting for Obi to have peace?

“A lot of it. Insisting on parralles with 2015 and 2019 will hurt Obi more than others. His supporters are standing by tradition to see him President, waving the magic wand.

“I was hard on everyone but cannot comment on Obi’s challenges. There are some who see opposition in everything said.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now