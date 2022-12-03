‘Obi’s victory in 2023 will return Nigeria to stone age,’ APC chieftain, Umar Oscar claims

The All Progressives Congress (APC) youth leader in the North-West, Abdulhamid Umar Oscar, on Saturday, warned the people of the region against voting for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the 2023 general elections.

Oscar, who made the call in a statement in Kaduna, noted that the former Anambra State governor’s success in the election would bring Nigeria to her knees and return her to the stone age.

He insisted that the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was a better candidate than the LP flag bearer.

The statement read: “Obi is not in tune with reality in the country. And we don’t want an experimental presidency, we want a leader with practical experience and a track record to govern Nigeria.

“We can imagine Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu replicating his achievements in Lagos in just 10 states should he emerge as president, I believe Nigeria will transcend into a community of nations deciding in the world.

“Just a few days ago, Obi was in Lagos to unveil the seven economic master plans his administration will concentrate on if he emerges the winner of the 2023 election, but one thing he failed to do was to commend Asiwaju’s previous achievements.

“He said his government will encourage massive production centre growth for food security, ensure effective legal and institutional reforms and expand physical infrastructure, but that his next cash and carry supermarket imports finished goods into the country. We are of the belief that Obi has not created employment for teaming youths in the country as he invests in the importation of finished goods into Nigeria.”

