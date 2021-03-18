Obono-obla: ICPC re-arraigns ex-presidential aide over alleged N10.1m fraud | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Obono-obla: ICPC re-arraigns ex-presidential aide over alleged N10.1m fraud
The ICPC on Wednesday, March 17, re-arraigned Okoi Obono-Obla, a former Special Assistant to the President on Prosecution for alleged N10.1 million fraud in an FCT High Court.
Obono-Obla, who was a former Chairman of the disbanded Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP), was also charged with failure to honour ICPC invitation.
Also arraigned was Obono-Obla’s Senior Assistant on Special Duties (Protocol), Aliyu Ibrahim.
The former SPIP chairman was on Jan. 22 arraigned before the court alongside Ibrahim and Managing Director of ABR Global Petroleum Resources Limited, Daniel Omughele.
They were arraigned on a 10-court charge bordering on diversion of N19.9million meant for furnishing the SPIP office.
The ICPC counsel, Olusola Bayeshea, SAN, informed the court of an application by the complainant, seeking the leave of the court to amend the charges against the defendants.
Justice Olukayode Adeniyi granted the application as prayed.
READ ALSO: Obono-Obla’s arrest, detention followed due process —ICPC
Having granted the application, the judge then discharged the third defendant.
When the amended charge was read to the two defendants, they pleaded not guilty.
According to the ICPC, Obono-Obla and Ibrahim conspired and conferred unfair advantage on the second defendant by diverting N10.2 million.
The anti-graft agency further alleged it was part of the N15.1 million meant for some contractors by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) for furnishing SPIP offices into the account of ABR Global Petroleum Resources Ltd, where Ibrahim is a director and signatory to its account.
The agency said by this, the defendants committed an offence contrary to Section 26(1)(c) and punishable under Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.
The anti graft agency also accused the former SPIP chairman of refusing to honour an invitation in July, 2018.
This, the ICPC said, is contrary to Section 28(1)(a) and punishable under Section 28(10) of the ICPC Act.
Meanwhile, Adeniyi adjourned the matter until May 24, May 26 and May 27 for hearing.
