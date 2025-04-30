Oborevwori lures ex-gov James Ibori to APC

The Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, said on Wednesday that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would welcome former governor James Ibori into its fold.

Oborevwori, who recently defected to the party from the Peoples Democratic Party, stated this during the vigil mass held in honour of the former deputy governor of the state, Prof Amos Utuama.

The mass was held at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Otu-Jeremi, Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

The governor, who stressed the need for unity among the Urhobo political class, highlighted the selfless contributions of the former deputy governor.

He said: “ Let me say this, ex-Governor James Ibori will be gladly accepted into the APC if he decides to join the winning party.

“I am very happy to be here today, seeing this large gathering for one man. The preaching today is not about the dead, it is about the living.

“There are many things our former deputy governor did while he was alive. I will mention just a few key ones.

“He donated the land allocated to him in Asaba while he was deputy governor to the Catholic Church.

“He also contributed to the building of the church. To me, that is a kingdom investment.”

