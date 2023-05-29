Oborevwori takes over in Delta, appoints Vanguard editor as CPS

The Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, on Monday appointed the Vanguard Bureau Chief in Asaba, Festus Ahon, as his Chief Press Secretary.

Oborevwori made the appointment a few hours after his inauguration as the state’s new governor.



READ ALSO: PDP’s Oborevwori wins Delta governorship election

He took over from Ifeanyi Okowa as the 11th governor of the oil-rich state.

Until his appointment, Ahon was a member of the National Executive Committee of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

