Oborevwori’s aide condemns mass defection to APC, warns against political monopoly

A former Senior Special Assistant on Civil Society and NGOs to the Delta State Governor, Mr. Victor Ojei, has condemned the recent wave of defections from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement on Sunday in Asaba, Ojei described the development as a “political coup” and a threat to democratic integrity in the state.

Ojei, who resigned from the job following the defection of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, and several PDP members to the ruling APC, decried the move as “shameless” and “unprincipled.”

“This mass defection is not only an act of betrayal; it is a political coup against the people of Delta State,” he said.

“It is a desperate attempt by corrupt elites to hijack our state and enslave our democracy under one-party tyranny.”

READ ALSO: IPOB disputes proscription legality, cites lack of due process, court ruling

Ojei, a prominent activist and lead convener of the Young Nigerian Rights Organisation, warned of a looming political monopoly, arguing that such a shift risks plunging Delta State, and the nation at large, into a one-party system by 2027.

In his passionate appeal, he called on civil society organisations, pro-democracy advocates, and youth groups to resist what he described as an erosion of democratic values.

“We reject this APC-PDP unholy marriage,” he stated. “We refuse to follow the sellouts. Instead, we stand with the people, with the true PDP, and with the values of justice and democracy.”

The former aide, widely known in activist circles as Wong Box, pledged to mobilise a coalition of opposition forces united by shared democratic ideals.

“Our goal is clear: to rescue Delta State and eventually unseat APC at the federal level through democratic revolution,” he said. “We invite every concerned Delta citizen to stand with us. The battle lines are drawn. Delta is not for sale. We are not for sale. And the people will have the final say.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now