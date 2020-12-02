Oby Ezekwesili begins online campaign to determine Buhari’s mental health

Former Education Minister and co convener of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) movement, Oby Ezekwesili, has commenced an online campaign to ascertain the physical and mental health status of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In the campaign tagged #MedicalPanelOnBuhari, Ezekwesili is calling for an “independent medical examination to ascertain the physical and mental health of the President.”

Ezekwesili who kicked off the campaign on her Twitter handle on Tuesday, December 1, said it was imperative for Nigerians to know the health status of the President of Nigeria as “privacy has to yield ground to the rights of citizens to know how the President is doing health-wise.”

“I think that at this stage and depth of fragility of the Nigeria-State, privacy has to yield ground to our Right-to-know as citizens, the state of health of @MBuhari,” Ezekwesili tweeted.

In other tweets, she wrote:

“We really must assess the physical or mental capability of @NGRPresident to carry on the duties of office.

“The conditions of Nigeria have become too grave for us all to sit still and watch a train wreck in the making.

“As an extremely concerned citizen, I hereby demand for a #MedicalPanelOnBuhari since we obviously cannot trust the State House Physician to provide us accurate information.

“It is a reasonable demand now for citizens to have full disclosure on the state of health of @MBuhari.”

