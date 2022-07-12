Oby Ezekwesili charges Nigerian youth to fight against old order

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has charged the Nigerian youth to fight against the impunity perpetrated by the political class.

The founder of FixPolitics Initiative, who made the call in a series of tweets on Tuesday, said Nigerian leaders have ruined generations with their unspeakable ineptitude and greed.

She noted that the only way to place the country on the path of development was fighting the system that has plunged it into backwardness.

The tweets read: “What would I do in today’s Nigeria if one were either a Millennial or GenZ Generation? I would throw in everything possible and collaborate with my peers in all enclaves of Nigeria to overthrow the Old Order Political Class and Mindset that specializes in ruining Generations.

“For Nigerian Millennials and GenZs, today’s Nigeria demands a “Go-for-Broke” fight for your Future. This is your moment. Let no one stand in your way. You in the North, East, South, West and Central of this country have a fight not against yourselves but the Old Order.

“Why would I totally fight the Old Order Political Class and Mindset in today’s Nigeria if I were a Millennial or of the GenZ Generation? Simple. Nothing in their values and vision of the Future represent the “More That You Definitely Know You Can Become”

Fight for your Future.

“So, Nigerian Millennials and GenZ know this now and hear me well: This Season is all yours. It is all about You now. Fight for You. Fight with all you’ve got. Fight on the Same Side. The Side that cannot afford to forfeit their Future. Yet again, fight until You win!”

