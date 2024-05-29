Oby Ezekwesili kicks against old national anthem, says she won’t revert to it

A former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has said that she would not revert to the old national anthem, newly signed by President Bola Tinubu as the country’s new anthem.

Ezekwesili made this disclosure in a post on her X handle on Wednesday.

According to her, no one can suppress her right to dissent from what she described as an “obnoxious law” repugnant to all who are of good conscience in Nigeria.

The ex-minister said: “Let it be known to all and sundry that I, Obiageli “Oby” Ezekwesili, will, whenever asked to sing the Nigerian National Anthem, sing the old national anthem.

The signing of the bill has drawn heavy criticism from Nigerians, with many on social media questioning the relevance of the move, wondering if it would help salvage the nation’s economy, being Nigeria’s biggest challenge at the moment.

Similarly, Ahmad Satomi, a lawmaker representing Jere Federal Constituency, Borno State, challenged the Green Chamber last week regarding the bill.

Satomi had questioned the bill’s relevance to Nigeria’s pressing issues, sparking widespread discussion and debate.

