Oby Ezekwesili to head Soludo’s transition team

Anambra State governor-elect, Prof. Charles Soludo, has appointed former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, as the head of the transition team that will see to the smooth inauguration of his new administration.

Making the announcement on Thursday on his Twitter handle, Soludo said Ezekwesili, a former Vice President of the World Bank, will be in charge of all protocols leading to the final takeover of power from governor, Wille Obiano.

Soludo, a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), was declared winner of the Anambra governorship election on November 6, 2021, as candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

He defeated his closest rivals, Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Andy Ubah of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the announcement, the transition team’s inauguration will hold on January 20, at Agulu Lake (Golden Tulip) Hotel in Anambra.

Ezekwesili’s brief, as the team leader, was expected to include the coordination of all activities of the committee as well as develop a transition plan to ensure a smooth and successful takeover of Soludo’s administration.

