‘Occupy Buhari’s hospital, Abuja House in London,’ Sowore tells Nigerians in UK | Ripples Nigeria

The Convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore, on Tuesday asked Nigerians in the United Kingdom to occupy the London hospital where President Muhammadu Buhari would undergo a medical check-up.

Sowore, who made the call on his Twitter handle, also urged Nigerians in the UK to occupy the Abuja House in London.

He described the medical trip as a waste of resources and told the President to do his check-up in a “world-class” hospital he built since his emergence as Nigerian leader in 2015.

Sowore wrote: “Nigerians in the UK must #occupy the hospital where sickly @mbuhari is wasting Nigeria’s resources and the Nigeria embassy as well as Abuja House in London. Let Buhari return home and do a medical check in the ‘world-class’ hospital he built since coming to power. #Buharimustgo!”

The Sahara Reporters publisher is standing trial for organising a protest against the Federal Government at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

He was charged with conspiracy to commit treason by the federal government in 2019.

