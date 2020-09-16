President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday at a virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting unveiled the Nigeria at 60 Logo for the independence day celebration on October 1.
The council which had 45 members was chaired by the President.
This was made available via the verified handle of the Nigerian government @NigeriaGov
