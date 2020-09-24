OCTOBER 1: Group calls for mass protest, wants Buhari to resign, make 18 other demands | Ripples Nigeria

A group, the Coalition for Revolution (CORE) on Thursday urged Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora to come out en masse on October 1 and participate in a massive peaceful protest the happenings in the country.

The group said in a statement it would demand the reversal of anti-people policies of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

It also demanded the president’s resignation for plunging the country into chaos.

The statement read:

“These harsh policies that have bored a burdensome hole into the pockets of the Nigerian people are coming at a time when citizens are recovering from the adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, a global health crisis that was also mismanaged by the Buhari’s government by further plunging already struggling citizens into deeper financial problems.

“It also comes at a time when there is an unprecedented dictatorial-style crackdown on free speech, dissent, activism, journalism and the right to associate and congregate peacefully and protest.”

CORE said it was therefore mobilising Nigerians to protest and demand action on the following:

– The reversal of the hike in petrol price from N148 to N151.

– An end to state-supervised and approved impunity under the watch of President Buhari.

– The sack of all service chiefs in the country due to their proven incompetence in finding a lasting solution to the Boko Haram insurgency which has claimed and is still claiming the life of Nigerians daily.

– Respect for the rule of law, court orders and due process which has been bastardised in a corrupt attempt to silence dissent.

– An end to the disappearance of government critics and extra-judicial killings by law enforcement officers who are supposed to protect and serve the Nigerian people.

– The release of all political detainees and prisoners of conscience across the country and the dismissal of trumped-up charges levelled against them.

– Payment of a living wage and social security benefits to all Nigerians so that they can live a dignified existence.

– An end to poorly thought-out foreign loans that would burden and enslave future generations.

– Swift electoral reform and the introduction of Diaspora voting before the 2023 general elections.

– Protection of Nigeria’s environmental resources from thieves, poachers, and a greater commitment to finding a solution to the climate crisis.

– The creation of alternative, cleaner and cheaper sources of electricity for every Nigerian household and businesses.

– That politicians must stop frustrating local entrepreneurs with draconian taxes and polices as well as foreign investors by demanding corrupt kickbacks or payments for market access.

– Respect for all democratic rights to protest, talk freely and criticise the government.

– The immediate resignation of President Buhari for failing the Nigerian people on all his campaign promises and for plunging the nation into chaos.

– An end to the killing of all members of the Indigenous People of Biafra and the prosecution of all police and military officers fingered in their harassment.

– The unconditional release of Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria and his wife Zeenat.

– An end to the systemic genocide of Christians and killings of other Nigerians in Southern Kaduna, Plateau State, Benue State and Taraba State by the Fulani Militia.

– The making of a new constitution that reflects the hopes and aspirations of all Nigerians and the total discarding of the current constitution which enables discrimination, corruption, and rights violations.

– The abrogation of the Nigerian Senate due to its wasteful nature and complicity in making numerous anti-people policies.

