Odemwingie targets return to football as coach in four years’ time

Former Super Eagles forward, Peter Odemwingie has revealed his plans of becoming a football coach in threento four years time.

The 38-year-old, who retired from professional in 2019, has already obtained a golf coaching badge as he went into the sport after quitting football.

Odemwingie, in an Instagram live chat, said his intention is to return to football and function in the managerial position.

“In about three to four years, I would like to become a football coach,” he said.

“At the moment the plan is to spend as much time as possible with my kids.

“I travelled a lot during my career and didn’t get to spend as much time with them as I would have wanted, but now I’m enjoying being a dad.

“Now I’m into golf because that gives me the knowledge about other sports and the knowledge I need about football coaching but for now, I’m focusing on golf because I have a genuine passion for it.”

Odemwingie, who played for Lokomotiv Moscow and West Brom Albion during his playing days, also made 63 appearances for the Nigeria national team and scored 10 goals.

