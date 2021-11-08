Odey bags Player of the Month crown in Denmark

Nigeria forward Stephen Odey has been voted Danish SuperLiga Player of the Month for October.

Odey scored three goals in four league appearances for Randers during the month.

The 23-year-old has scored 11 goals in 13 appearances across all competitions for the club this season.

The striker is on loan at Randers from Belgian Pro League outfit KRC Genk.

Randers currently occupy fourth position on the table with 25 points from 15 matches.

The Thomas Thomasberg side will host Vejle in their next league game after the international break.

