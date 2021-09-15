Connect with us

Politics

‘Odili on EFCC’s watchlist for alleged corruption,’ Immigration tells court

Published

27 mins ago

on

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) said on Wednesday the former Rivers State governor, Peter Odili; is on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) watchlist for alleged corruption.

The NIS disclosed this while responding to a suit filed by Odili at the Federal High Court, Abuja, to challenge the seizure of his international passport by the service.

At the proceeding, the counsel to the NIS, Jimoh Adamu, told the court that he had filed a counter-affidavit to oppose the former governor’s suit.

But Odili’s counsel, Ifedayo Adedipe, did not oppose the Service request for a short adjournment.

Consequently, Justice Ahmed Mohammed adjourned the matter till September 28 for hearing.

READ ALSO: How court has shielded ex-Gov Odili from trial –EFCC

The former governor dragged the NIS and its Comptroller-General to court over the seizure of his passport at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

In the fundamental rights enforcement suit, he claimed that the passport with the number B50031305 was seized by the Service operatives on June 20.

Odili asked the court to issue an order of perpetual injunction restraining the NIS from further harassing, embarrassing, intimidating, or interfering with his right to freedom of movement.

Opinions

