ODILI: Oshiomhole rejects reports of complicity in attack, demands apology from Rivers government

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on Friday dismissed reports of complicity in the attack on the residence of former Rivers State Governor, Dr. Peter Odili.

The former governor’s wife, Mary, led a five-man Supreme Court panel that nullified the party’s victory in the November 16, 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa.

The former Edo State governor in a statement issued in Abuja by his Chief Press Secretary, Simon Ebegbulem, described the attempt by Rivers State Government to link him to the incident as an assault on his reputation.

He said: “The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has read with utter disgust a statement by the Rivers State government that he and Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, ‘sponsored thugs’ to attack the residence of former Rivers State governor, Dr. Peter Odili.

“According to the malicious statement signed by the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr. Paulinus Nsirim, the ‘attacks’ were made because Justice Mary Odili was a member of the Supreme Court panel that gave a unanimous verdict against the APC governor-elect in Bayelsa State, David Lyon”.

“This reckless defamation of the character of Oshiomhole is unbecoming of a state government that is supposed to operate under the rule of law including fairness and justice to all.

“The statement is an egregious assault on the reputation that has taken Oshiomhole a life-time to build.

“For clarity, Oshiomhole was not in any way involved in the action that took place at the residence of Dr. Odili, a gentleman for whom Oshiomhole has tremendous respect for as a friend of many years despite political differences.

“As a matter of principle, Oshiomhole condemns any harassment Hon. Justice Mary Odili had suffered for a judgment she gave within her powers as a judicial officer. Oshiomhole as a one-time beneficiary of judicial redress of injustice always holds the judiciary in the highest esteem and the obedience of court orders.

“Dissatisfied as a party, the APC under Oshiomhole’s leadership has returned to the Supreme Court seeking the review of the judgment. That is the democratic culture to which Oshiomhole subscribes.

“It would be expected that it is the police that should give account of what happened at the residence of Dr. Odili based on investigation and not the Rivers State government in Port Harcourt.

“The unsubstantiated allegation by the Rivers State government is, therefore, an insult on the APC National Chairman. It is an indecent thing for a state government to do in the circumstance.

“We hereby call on the Rivers State Government to toe the path of decency and withdraw the defamatory statement with due apologies.”

