Ododo commends APC members on large turnout in Ondo governorship primary

The Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, has commended the large turnout of stakeholders and members during the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Ondo State.

Ododo, who is the chairman of APC governorship primary election committee in the state, spoke when he received reports from members of the committee, security agencies, and other stakeholders who monitored the conduct of the election in the state on Saturday.

He said: “I have received reports from our committee members and security agencies as well as NGOs that monitored the election including video footage.

“And I can say that the process has been transparent and we are going to produce a candidate that will unify the APC ahead of the November 2024 governorship election in the state.”

On the late arrival of materials in some wards and local government areas, the committee chairman declared that the delay had no adverse effect on the conduct of the election.

He also assured that concerns raised about the revalidated membership list would not have any major impact on the outcome of the exercise.

Ododo stressed that the committee was well guided by the APC guidelines for the nomination of candidates for general elections and relevant provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022.

He advised the aspirants and their supporters to see the primary election as a contest among brothers and sisters in one family.

