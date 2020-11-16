Odua group praises Nigerian Army’s testimony at Lagos Judicial Panel

A group under the aegis of Coalition of Oduduwa Descendants (COD) has lauded the testimony of the Nigerian Army at the hearing of the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution.

In a statement signed by the Secretary General of the group, Emmanuel Abe, the COD said the testimony of the Army representatives is an indication that the Nigerian Army has nothing to hide with regards to its intervention in the #EndSARS protests that recently rocked the country.

“It is indeed a statement of the fact that the Nigerian Army intervened in the #EndSARS protest on the invitation of the Lagos State government which is contrary to the narrative being pushed forward by some segment of the populace,” the statement began.

Read also: Group claims FG’s move to declare AMOTEKUN illegal a plot to set up Yoruba nation

“This much was highlighted in the testimony given by representatives of the Nigerian Army that appeared before the panel. We find this disposition commendable, which, by and large, indicates the tremendous respect the Nigerian Army authorities has for the rule of law in the country.”

The group added that the way and manner the Nigerian Army presented their case indicates its readiness to defend its actions and inactions at all times.

“The Nigerian Army has indeed won the confidence of the Coalition of Oduduwa Descendants by setting the records straight with regards to what transpired at the Lekki Toll Gate where it was alleged that soldiers killed unarmed and peaceful protesters.

“The Nigerian Army indeed clarified its intervention and with facts to buttress their points in a detailed fashion that indeed punctured the erroneous and highly misleading stories that made the rounds that live bullets were fired into the crowd of peaceful protesters.

“The fact that the governor of Lagos State invited the Nigerian Army to intervene in the Lekki Toll Gate protest is an indication that things were going out of control and the last resort was to invite the Nigerian Army to restore law and order.”

The group insisted that the Army acted in the best interest of the country by averting what would have been a crisis of “phenomenal proportion with the hijack of the protest by some thugs and hoodlums.”

“It remains a fact that hoodlums and thugs had hijacked the protest and were on the verge of unleashing violence, but for the intervention of soldiers.

“It is our considered opinion that the intervention of the soldiers indeed saved the day. This is, however, contrary to the narrative promoted in some quarters where it was alleged that soldiers massacred youths at the Lekki Toll Gate.

“There is a great need for Nigerians to tow the path of caution when it comes to issues of national security as there are more than meets the eyes and with the level of professionalism that has been entrenched in the operations of the Nigerian Army in the last few years, it would be foolhardy for soldiers to fire live bullets into a crowd of peaceful protesters and in the full glare of the public.

“The Nigerian Army has, by all indications, remained the nation’s saving grace as exemplified in the restoration of law and order in Lagos and other parts of the country. This much the Coalition of Oduduwa Descendants acknowledges and commends. It is also hoped that the testimony of the Nigerian Army would indeed put to rest the speculations that soldiers at the Lekki Tollgate committed a massacre.”

Join the conversation

Opinions