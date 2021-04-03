Odumakin a courageous rights crusader – Jonathan | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Odumakin a courageous rights crusader – Jonathan
Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Saturday described as shocking, the death of the spokesman of the Pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin.
In a condolence message to the family of the late rights activist and titled: “A Great Voice for Equity is Gone,” the ex-President said Odumakin was a courageous patriot and rights crusader who contributed so much to the development of the nation.
According to him, Odumakin was a man with rich democratic credentials who “played active roles in the years of activism that birthed and stabilised civil rule in our country.”
Jonathan said: “I received with sadness the news of the shocking death of Yinka Odumakin. He was a courageous patriot and rights crusader who gave his all to the struggle for a better Nigeria.
“He was a great asset for just causes whose considerable contributions to the growth of civil society is not in doubt. He also acquitted himself as a seasoned journalist and columnist who promoted egalitarianism and social well-being, in his regular essays.
READ ASLO: Afenifere spokesman, Odumakin, is dead
“Odumakin exits this world with rich democratic credentials, having played active roles in the years of activism that birthed and stabilised civil rule in our country. As a cultural enthusiast, Odumakin lived his short life as a force to be reckoned with in propagating and protecting the interest of the Yoruba in the larger Nigeria social space.
“This is not a time to lose such a strong promoter of the ideals that would progress our nation in the desired direction of a united, just, and equitable society.
“My heart goes out to his wife, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, other members of his family, the Afenifere social-cultural association and the entire civil society. I pray God to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and bless Dr. Okei-Odumakin with the strength of spirit to bear the loss and sustain the crusade for a just society.”
Odumakin died at the intensive care unit of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) from COVID-19 complications on Saturday morning.
