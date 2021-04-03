Odumakin a selfless champion of true Nigeria – Sanwo-Olu | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Odumakin a selfless champion of true Nigeria – Sanwo-Olu
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday expressed sadness at the death of the National Publicity Secretary of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin.
The Afenifere spokesman died at the intensive care unit of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) from COVID-19 complications on Saturday morning.
Sanwo-Olu, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, described the late pro-democracy activist as a great nationalist and passionate leader.
He said Odumakin was a champion of a true Nigeria that would work for every citizen.
According to him, the Afenifere spokesman lived a selfless life and will not be forgotten in a hurry.
Sanwo-Olu said: “It is with a deep sense of sorrow but with a heart full of gratitude to God for a good life spent by the late Yinka Odumakin that I write to commiserate with the family, friends, and associates of the late pro-democracy activist.
READ ALSO: Odumakin a courageous rights crusader – Jonathan
”Odumakin was undoubtedly a great nationalist, passionate leader, and champion of a true Nigeria that will work for every citizen.
“Odumakin as civil rights activist was selfless.
“He spent the greater part of his life in the service of humanity, particularly the emancipation of the Yoruba people, the development of the South-West region in particular and the nation in general.”
The governor said the deceased stood firmly behind the attainment of constitutional democracy and fiscal federalism as the basis for sustainable development and lifting the masses out of poverty.
He added: “As a spokesman for the Afenifere, Odumakin made his mark and became a reference point as a major voice for the development of the Yoruba race.
“I personally followed the late Odumakin and found his principled position and capacity to speak truth to power as crucial for Nigeria’s political and economic development. He will surely be missed.
“On behalf of my family and the good people of Lagos State, I express my heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, particularly his wife, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, the Afenifere, and the entire Yoruba race.
“May God grant his departed soul eternal rest and grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”
