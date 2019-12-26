Office of producers of gay Jesus movie on fire as it gets hit with Molotov cocktails

Tragedy was averted at the headquarters of Brazilian comedy group Porta dos Fundos in Rio de Janeiro on Christmas Eve, when Molotov cocktails were thrown at the premises sparking disarray.

The comedy group which launched a film on Netflix depicting Jesus as gay after the incident said that a security guard managed to contain the fire at its headquarters and no one was hurt.

“In the early morning of December 24, on Christmas Eve, the headquarters of Porta dos Fundos was the victim of an attack. Molotov cocktails were thrown at our building,” the comedy group, which won an International Emmy for its holiday special, last year, said on Twitter.

“We will move on, more united, stronger, more inspired and confident that the country will survive this storm of hatred and love will prevail alongside freedom of speech,” the comedians said, adding that video footage from security cameras had been handed to the authorities.

Anger and backlash has been sparked in Brazil over the controversial movie titled ‘The First Temptation of Christ’.

According to reports, a petition has been signed by two million people in Brazil calling for the movie which many people around the globe have frowned at over its content and disregard of religious beliefs, to be removed from the site of streaming service, Netflix.

The online petition on Change.org demanded the immediate removal of the 46-minute holiday special which portrays Jesus as being in a sexual relationship with his male friend Orlando, saying it had offended Christians.

The movie has also sparked controversy in Nigeria with author and lawyer, Reno Omokri calling for a boycott of on-demand movie platform, Netflix, if it goes ahead to show the movie.

