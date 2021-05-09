Officers scamper for safety as gunmen attack another police station in Akwa Ibom | Ripples Nigeria

Unknown gunmen have once again attacked a police station at Odoro Ikpe in Abak local government area of Akwa Ibom State.

The recent attack came on Sunday when the gunmen stormed the station, setting the facility and vehicles ablaze while the officers on duty were forced to scamper for safety.

In a similar development, another police station located at Mkpatak in Essien Udim local government area was also attacked on Sunday by another set of hoodlums.

The state police spokesman, DSP Odiko MacDon, who confirmed this to Ripples Nigeria, said the Commissioner of Police, CP Amiengheme Andrew has ordered that security should be beefed up at police formations in the state to forestall a recurrence of such attacks.

Though no casualties have been reported so far, the recent attacks add to the growing cases of such attacks on police facilities in the state in the past few days.

At the last count, not less than 10 police officers have been killed in the past 12 days.

On Saturday, gunmen numbering more than 40 reportedly stormed the Divisional Police Headquarters at Odoro Ikpe in Ini local government area, killing five police officers and one female civilian.

Saturday’s attack came after gunmen killed two police officers at Ibiaku Ntok Okpo police station in Ikono local government area.

Similarly, on April 27, a police corporal was killed alongside a police special constabulary, in an attack at a police facilty in the state.

By: Isaac Dachen

