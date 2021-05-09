 Officers scamper for safety as gunmen attack another police station in Akwa Ibom | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

News

Officers scamper for safety as gunmen attack another police station in Akwa Ibom

Published

2 hours ago

on

Unknown gunmen have once again attacked a police station at Odoro Ikpe in Abak local government area of Akwa Ibom State.

The recent attack came on Sunday when the gunmen stormed the station, setting the facility and vehicles ablaze while the officers on duty were forced to scamper for safety.

In a similar development, another police station located at Mkpatak in Essien Udim local government area was also attacked on Sunday by another set of hoodlums.

The state police spokesman, DSP Odiko MacDon, who confirmed this to Ripples Nigeria, said the Commissioner of Police, CP Amiengheme Andrew has ordered that security should be beefed up at police formations in the state to forestall a recurrence of such attacks.

Though no casualties have been reported so far, the recent attacks add to the growing cases of such attacks on police facilities in the state in the past few days.

READ ALSO: Six feared dead as gunmen attack Akwa Ibom police

At the last count, not less than 10 police officers have been killed in the past 12 days.

On Saturday, gunmen numbering more than 40 reportedly stormed the Divisional Police Headquarters at Odoro Ikpe in Ini local government area, killing five police officers and one female civilian.

Saturday’s attack came after gunmen killed two police officers at Ibiaku Ntok Okpo police station in Ikono local government area.

Similarly, on April 27, a police corporal was killed alongside a police special constabulary, in an attack at a police facilty in the state.

By: Isaac Dachen

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports2 hours ago

Oshoala wins Spanish women’s league title with Barca Ladies

Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala and her Barcelona teammates have been crowned champions of the Spanish women’s league. Barcelona were...
Sports4 hours ago

Table Tennis Federation stakes N4.5m on National Championships

The Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) has staked N4.5m for the 2021 National Championships taking place on May 18 to...
Sports1 day ago

Aguero misses penalty as late Chelsea winner makes Man City wait for title

Manchester City will have to wait a little longer before lifting their third Premier League title in four seasons after...
Sports1 day ago

Barca, Atletico stalemate at Camp Nou keeps La Liga title race wide open

As the La Liga title race toughens up, top-of-table clubs, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid both played a goalless draw at...
Sports1 day ago

Bayern emerge Bundesliga champions for ninth consecutive season

Bayern Munich have emerged champions of the German Bundesliga for the ninth consecutive season after results at the weekend went...

Latest Tech News

Tech1 day ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...
Tech2 days ago

Paystack launches venture in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Paystack launches venture...
Tech3 days ago

Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...
Tech4 days ago

Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services

The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...
Tech4 days ago

Ghana to host Jack Dorsey. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Ghana to host...
Tech5 days ago

OceanHub Africa accelerator selects six ocean-minded entrepreneurs. One other thing and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. OceanHub Africa accelerator...