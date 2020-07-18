Official account on Tolu Arotile’s death ‘nonsensical’, I suspect she was ‘murdered’—Fani-Kayode

A former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has raised suspicion over the death of the Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, Tolulope Arotile.

Arotile died on July 14 in Nigeria Airforce Base in Kaduna State.

The Air Force in a statement explained that she died after “she was inadvertently hit by the reversing vehicle of an excited former Airforce Secondary School classmate while trying to greet her.”

However, in a series of tweets on his verified Twitter handle, @realFFK, the former minister wrote:

“The death of the highly celebrated 23 year old helicopter pilot, Tolu Arotile, is sad and tragic. She was courageous and formidable in battle, doing much harm to BH. The idea that she was killed by being knocked down on the Airforce Base by her best friends car is nonsensical.

READ ALSO: AROTILE: Gani Adams calls for probe

“Who is this best friend and what is his/her name? I suspect that Tolu was murdered and the truth is bring covered up. I urge the Chief of Air Staff to investigate this matter thoroughly. So much is being read into it and it does not augur well for the reputation of the Air Force.

“Justice must be done. May Tolu’s soul rest in peace and may the Lord comfort her parents and family.”

Arotile burial has been fixed for July 23.

Join the conversation

Opinions