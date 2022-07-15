OFFICIAL: Barcelona sign Raphinha from Leeds United

Spanish La Liga club, Barcelona have signed forward Raphinha from Premier League side Leeds United.

The deal was worth up to £55million, according to reports in Europe.

The 25-year-old Brazilian forward was unveiled to fans at the Catalan club’s training ground on Friday.

Raphinha made 65 Premier League appearances for Leeds, scoring 17 goals and providing 12 assists since his arrival from Rennes in 2020.

“It’s a dream come true since I was a kid. I’m going to give my best,” Raphinha told Barca TV.

Leeds United paid tribute to Raphinha in a club statement confirming his departure.

“We would like to place on record our sincere gratitude to Raphinha for his effort and contribution whilst at the football club.

“He showed unquestionable commitment and professionalism until the very end of his time at Elland Road and his celebrations at the Brentford Community Stadium will live long in the memory,” the Premier League club wrote.

Barcelona will begin their La Liga campaign with a home clash against Rayo Vallecano on 13 August.

