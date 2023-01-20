Sports
OFFICIAL: Chelsea complete signing of Madueke from PSV
Premier League club Chelsea have completed the £30.7 million acquisition of winger Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven.
The 20-year-old is hired on a seven and a half-year contract with the possibility of an additional year’s extension.
Madueke joins Mykhailo Mudryk, who the club acquired for £89 million, as its second new addition in the past five days.
“I’m really pleased to sign with one of the best clubs in the world,” Madueke told the club’s website.
Read Also: DONE DEAL! Chelsea complete signing of Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar
The Blues have also signed David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos and Benoit Badiashile, plus Joao Felix on loan, during the January transfer window.
Madueke added: “To return to England and play in the Premier League is a dream for me and my family and I can’t wait to get started.
“I am excited for what the future holds, the owner’s vision for the future and to be at a club like this and winning at the highest level.”
Before leaving England to relocate to the Netherlands and sign with PSV in 2018, Madueke went through the youth systems at Crystal Palace and Tottenham.
He has four England Under-21 caps and scored 21 goals in 77 games for the Dutch team.
