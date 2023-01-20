OFFICIAL: Chelsea complete signing of Madueke from PSV

Premier League club Chelsea have completed the £30.7 million acquisition of winger Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven.

The 20-year-old is hired on a seven and a half-year contract with the possibility of an additional year’s extension.

Madueke joins Mykhailo Mudryk, who the club acquired for £89 million, as its second new addition in the past five days.

“I’m really pleased to sign with one of the best clubs in the world,” Madueke told the club’s website.

Read Also: DONE DEAL! Chelsea complete signing of Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar

The Blues have also signed David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos and Benoit Badiashile, plus Joao Felix on loan, during the January transfer window.

Madueke added: “To return to England and play in the Premier League is a dream for me and my family and I can’t wait to get started.

“I am excited for what the future holds, the owner’s vision for the future and to be at a club like this and winning at the highest level.”

Before leaving England to relocate to the Netherlands and sign with PSV in 2018, Madueke went through the youth systems at Crystal Palace and Tottenham.

He has four England Under-21 caps and scored 21 goals in 77 games for the Dutch team.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now