OFFICIAL: Chelsea’s Lukaku completes season-long loan to Inter Milan

Chelsea forward, Romelu Lukaku has completed a move to spend the coming season on loan at Serie A club, Inter Milan.

The Belgium international is returning to Inter just a year after leaving the club for Chelsea.

Chelsea paid Inter a club-record £97.5m for Lukaku last summer but Lukaku would later express his desire to rejoin the Italian side.

Inter have now agreed to pay a loan fee of about 8m euros for Lukaku, who helped them win Serie A in 2020-21.

Read Also: Lukaku set for Serie A return as Inter agree season-long loan deal with Chelsea

“I’m back baby,” Lukaku said in a video on Inter’s Twitter page.

“I am very happy.”

Inter President, Steven Zhang added: “The big boss is back. It is like deja vu, coming back here again.”

Chelsea finished third in the Premier League last season, while they were beaten by Liverpool on penalties in both the FA Cup and League Cup finals.

Inter finished second in Serie A last season, two points behind city rivals AC Milan.

Inter are reportedly also in talks with Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now