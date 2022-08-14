OFFICIAL: Dennis completes Nottingham Forest move from Watford

Super Eagles forward, Emmanuel Dennis has completed his transfer to Premier League side, Nottingham Forest from Championship side Watford.

Dennis could not help Watford avoid relegation from the topflight last season, and Forest have now confirmed his signing.

The pacey forward has been hired to join his Nigeria teammate Taiwo Awoniyi in bolstering the attack for Forest, on a four-year deal believed to be worth £20 million.

“Nottingham Forest is delighted to confirm the signing of striker Emmanuel Dennis from Watford,” the club wrote.

“The 24-year-old forward arrives on Trentside having hit double figures for The Hornets last season, returning 10 goals from 33 Premier League starts.

Read Also: Debut goals for Super Eagles delight Lookman, Dennis

“Prior to arriving in England, Dennis’ first professional venture was in Ukraine’s top-flight with Zorya Luhansk before enjoying a productive four-year spell in Belgium with Club Brugge, notably scoring twice in a 2-2 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu against Real Madrid in the group stages of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League.

“With seven international caps to date for Nigeria, the pacey forward links up with fellow countryman Taiwo Awoniyi to bolster The Reds’ attacking options.

“Welcome to The City Ground, Emmanuel!”

Nottingham Forest, who are two-time European Cup (now Champions League) winners gained promotion to the Premier League last season and are hoping to remain in the topflight.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now