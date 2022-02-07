OFFICIAL: Eguavoen returns to Technical Director role, Amuneke becomes Eagles coach

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Monday announced the reconstitution of the technical crew of the Super Eagles, with Augustine Eguavoen staying as Interim Technical Adviser while former international Emmanuel Amuneke drafted in as immediate assistant to Eguavoen.

Eguavoen led the Eagles to the just-concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon, where the team crashed out in the round of 16.

He took over the team after the sack of Gernot Rohr, and there had been calls for him to retain the position. NFF has now dropped the contract talks with Jose Peseiro, who had been contacted to lead the Eagles after AFCON.

“The NFF Board has approved a recommendation of the Technical and Development Committee retaining Augustine Eguavoen as Technical Director/Technical Adviser (interim) while Emmanuel Amuneke becomes the Chief Coach of the Super Eagles. Salisu Yusuf will be the 2nd Assistant Coach/Chief Coach of the CHAN team and Joseph Yobo will be 3rd Assistant while Aloysius Agu remains the Goalkeepers’ Trainer,” NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi announced.

Read Also: Eguavoen elated after winning Best Coach of AFCON group stage

Amuneke scored both goals that won Nigeria the 1994 AFCON final match against Zambia in Tunis, scored the goal that won Nigeria and Africa’s first Olympic football gold medal in 1996 and played in the 1994 and 1996 FIFA World Cup finals, scoring two goals in USA ’94.

As coach, the ex winger qualified Tanzania for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt and led the Taifa Stars in the finals. He is a Member of both the FIFA and CAF Technical Study Groups

The reconstitution comes after the Super Eagles’ outing at the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon, and ahead of the potentially –explosive FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off round against the Black Stars of Ghana next month.

Sanusi added: “We acknowledge and appreciate the interest that Mr Jose Peseiro has shown in Nigeria Football during our very cordial discussions and have absolutely no doubt about his capacity. We believe that perhaps in the future, there could be an opportunity to work with him.

“However, in view of the positive performance of the Super Eagles at the just-concluded AFCON which has given hope to Nigerians and boosted our confidence in the present coaching crew to qualify us for the World Cup in Qatar, we have decided to accept the recommendation of the Technical and Development Committee to retain the Eguavoen-led coaching crew and strengthen it with the addition of Emmanuel Amuneke.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now