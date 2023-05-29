OFFICIAL: Ex-Spurs boss Pochettino appointed manager at Chelsea

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has been appointed new manager at Chelsea, to take over leadership from Frank Lampard in the new season.

The 51-year-old Argentine begins his new role on 1 July 2023 on a two-year contract, with an option of a further year.

Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League this season – their lowest finish for more than 25 years, under the interim leadership of Lampard.

Chelsea say Pochettino was first choice and the only manager who was brought into the club for talks.

He will work with sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Lawrence Stewart.

“Mauricio is a world-class coach with an outstanding track record. We are all looking forward to having him on board,” the club said in a statement.

Pochettino is Chelsea’s sixth permanent manager in five years following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter earlier this season, which led to Lampard taking charge on a temporary basis.

The Blues have had a poor season, losing to Manchester City in the third round of both the FA Cup and League Cup.

They also lost to Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, which ended any viable hopes of them qualifying for Europe next season.

Pochettino last managed a team in 2022 when he left French side Paris St-Germain.

