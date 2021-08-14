OFFICIAL: Man Utd complete signing of Varane from Real Madrid

English Premier League club, Manchester United have completed the signing of centre-back Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

The 28-year-old signed a four-year deal with the Old Trafford club following a fee of £34m – which could rise to £42m with add-ons.

The France international won three La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies with Real Madrid during a 10-year stay at the Spanish capital.

“Manchester United is one of the most iconic clubs in world football,” said World Cup winner Varane.

“The chance to come here and play in the Premier League is something I couldn’t turn down.

“There is a lot more that I want to achieve in my career and I know I’m joining a squad full of great players who will all have the same determination to win matches and trophies.

“Having spoken to the manager, I can see how much progress has been made over the last few seasons and I now join a group ready to play at the highest level.

“I want to make an impact here and I will give everything to become part of this club’s illustrious history.”

Manchester United are kicking off the Premier League campaign this Saturday afternoon in a home game against Leeds United.

