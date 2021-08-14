Sports
OFFICIAL: Man Utd complete signing of Varane from Real Madrid
English Premier League club, Manchester United have completed the signing of centre-back Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.
The 28-year-old signed a four-year deal with the Old Trafford club following a fee of £34m – which could rise to £42m with add-ons.
The France international won three La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies with Real Madrid during a 10-year stay at the Spanish capital.
“Manchester United is one of the most iconic clubs in world football,” said World Cup winner Varane.
Read Also: Premier League announces fixtures for 2021-22 season
“The chance to come here and play in the Premier League is something I couldn’t turn down.
“There is a lot more that I want to achieve in my career and I know I’m joining a squad full of great players who will all have the same determination to win matches and trophies.
“Having spoken to the manager, I can see how much progress has been made over the last few seasons and I now join a group ready to play at the highest level.
“I want to make an impact here and I will give everything to become part of this club’s illustrious history.”
Manchester United are kicking off the Premier League campaign this Saturday afternoon in a home game against Leeds United.
