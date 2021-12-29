OFFICIAL: Portuguese coach, Jose Peseiro, appointed new Super Eagles boss

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced the appointment of Portuguese tactician Jose Peseiro as new head coach of the Super Eagles.

Peseiro, who had worked as an assistant to Jose Mourinho, is coming in as a replacement for Gernot Rohr, who was sacked recently.

The NFF made the announcement in a communique issued at the end of its executive committee meeting on Wednesday.

“After careful consideration of a memo presented by Chairman of the Technical and Development Sub-Committee Ahmed Yusuf Fresh, the Executive Committee endorsed a proposal for the appointment of Mr Jose Peseiro as the new Head Coach of the Super Eagles,” reads the statement.

”However, the Committee resolved that Mr Augustine Eguavoen, named the interim Head Coach, will lead the Super Eagles to the AFCON 2021 in Cameroon with Mr Peseiro only playing the role of Observer.

“It was unanimously agreed that the AFCON is a good avenue for Mr Peseiro to launch a working relationship with Mr Eguavoen, who will revert to his role as Technical Director (hence Mr Peseiro’s immediate boss) after the AFCON.”

Peseiro, 61, has coached several clubs in his country, including Sporting CP – which he took to the 2005 UEFA Cup Final – and Porto, and has managed Saudi Arabia and Venezuela national teams.

Worthy of note in the former striker’s career is his winning of the Egyptian Premier League title with Al Ahly in the 2015/16 season.

